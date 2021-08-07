Gloria Jean Martin
MARSHALL Services for Gloria Jean Martin, 71, of Marshall, Texas will be 11:00 am Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Victory Drive COGIC in Marshall, Texas. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Lodi, Texas under the direction of Lewis & Walker Funeral Home. Mrs. Martin was born April 29, 1950 and passed away July 29, 2021.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Hill ISD assistant band director dies
- 'I'm not giving up': 15 years after daughter's disappearance in Longview, Tyler woman still looking
- Olympic javelin thrower Malone has ET ties
- Gregg County judge sounds alarm on COVID-19, stresses importance of vaccine
- Need school supplies? Check out these back-to-school giveaways planned in Longview area
- NET Health reports 'substantial' spread of COVID-19 for nearly all of East Texas
- Fresh Foods: Former chicken coop gets new life as produce stand in East Texas
- Eastman Credit Union opens branch in Pine Tree area of Longview
- Community spread of COVID-19 in Gregg, Smith counties rises significantly
- Judge rules for removal of ankle monitor on Carthage man accused in Capitol riots
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.