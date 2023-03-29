Gloria Jean Richie
LONGVIEW — Gloria Richie, 85 of Longview, passed away on March 24, 2023. She was born July, 10, 1937 in Dallas, Texas to Robert and Velma Shurett. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 12 pm at Rosewood Park in Longview, Texas. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
