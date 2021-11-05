Gloria Minor Rousseau
JACOBS COMMUNITY — Chapel services for Mrs. Gloria Minor Rousseau, 71, of Jacobs community, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation, 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., Saturday Nov. 6, 2021 at the funeral home. Mrs. Rousseau passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. She was born Nov. 30, 1949.
