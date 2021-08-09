Gordon Reed
HENDERSON Graveside services for Gordon Reed, 86, of Henderson, 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Duncan Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Reed was born April 21, 1935, and passed away August 6, 2021. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three firefighters injured, two businesses damaged in Longview fire
- Spring Hill ISD assistant band director dies
- Pizza King plans Fourth Street expansion
- Gregg County judge sounds alarm on COVID-19, stresses importance of vaccine
- Need school supplies? Check out these back-to-school giveaways planned in Longview area
- Olympic javelin thrower Malone has ET ties
- Maggie Malone finishes off the podium in javelin final
- Part of Fairmont Street in Longview to be reduced to one lane for a year
- Eastman Credit Union opens branch in Pine Tree area of Longview
- Health officials report nearly 200 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.