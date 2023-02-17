Greathel Corman
HUGHES SPRINGS — Graveside services for Greathel Corman, 87, of Avinger will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Dennis Cemetery in Hughes Springs under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. She was born Aug. 22, 1935 and passed away Feb. 14, 2023. An online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
