MT. PLEASANT — Funeral services are scheduled for Gregory Wayne Darden, Sr., of Mt. Pleasant, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Hallsville. Interment, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery . Viewing, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at MD Funeral Home . Arrangements by MD Funeral Home , Longview . Mr. Darden, Sr. was born June 28, 1957, and died January 21, 2020.
Gregory Wayne Darden, Sr.
