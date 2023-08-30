Grover Lee Walker
LONGVIEW, TX — A celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 2,2023 at 12: noon at Upper Room Pentecostal Church, West Helena, AR.
Burial will be in Jackson High Cemetery
Viewing Gladewater will be 3:pm till 7:pm Thursday.
Service by Wilsson Royalty funeral Service of Gladewater.
