Gwendolyn Elaine Hall
LONGVIEW, TX — Graveside service will be held Saturday at 11:am at Grace Hill Cemetery.
Miss.Hall was born in Longview
A viewing will be held today at Bigham from 2:pm til 5:pm
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED
