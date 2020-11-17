HENDERSON — Graveside services are scheduled for H.H. “Bo” Linthicum, 88, of New Salem, 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at New Salem Cemetery. Interment, New Salem Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Linthicum was born October 25, 1932, in New Salem, and died November 14, 2020.
