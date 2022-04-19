Halley Fuller
LONGVIEW — Halley Fuller was born May 15, 1931 and passed away on April 16, 2022. Funeral Services for Mr. Fuller will be Thursday, April 21 at 2pm in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview, with a burial to follow at Gum Springs Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
