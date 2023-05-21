Harold Erskine Watson
KILGORE — Services for Harold Erskine Watson, 92, of Kilgore will be at 11 a.m. on Tue, May 23, 2023, at Forest Home Baptist Church. Burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home on Mon, May 22, 2023, 6-8 p.m. Full obit at www.raderfuneralhome.com
