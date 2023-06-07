Harold Wayne Penny
HUGHES SPRINGS — Memorial Services for Harold Wayne Penny, 59, of Mt. Pleasant will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Reeder-Davis Chapel in Hughes Springs under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Harold was born September 23, 1963 and passed away May 31, 2023. An online guestbook can be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
