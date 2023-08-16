Harry O’Kelly
WHITEHOUSE — Funeral services for Harry O’Kelly will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 18, 2023, at Marvin Methodist Church, Tyler, Texas with Reverend Gerry Giles and Cody O’Kelly officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, Friday, August 18, 2023, prior to the service.
