Haskell B. Hall
LONGVIEW — Graveside service for Mr. Haskell Hall, 96, will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Viewing will be Wednesday 1 -7 p.m.. September 8, 2021 at Stanmore Funeral Home. Mr. Hall was born August 14, 1925 and passed September 3, 2021.
