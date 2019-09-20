MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Hayden Alexander Blalock, 17, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Marshall High School Gymnasium. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Blalock was born February 25, 2002, and died September 18, 2019.
MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Hayden Alexander Blalock, 17, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Marshall High School Gymnasium. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Blalock was born February 25, 2002, and died September 18, 2019.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- CPS investigates incident at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy
- Parents, community flock to Tatum ISD meeting to voice dress code concerns
- Marshall High School senior killed in wreck
- Mother, grandmother fighting Tatum ISD dress code hire lawyer as students put in ISS
- Longview nursing facility faces $21K fine after three residents with dementia leave locked unit
- Longview man charged with forcing woman to perform sex act
- Longview ISD wants district-wide charter campuses; town hall meetings set
- Longview man, Tiger EMS operator, sentenced to 30 months in prison for health care fraud
- ET Football: Carthage rolls to 38-6 win over Marshall
- Church leaders clear $1.2M in medical debt for Gregg, 3 other counties
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.