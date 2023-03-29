Hazel Brookins
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Mrs. Hazel M. Brookins, 88, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Willie Mae Craig Chapel. Interment, Perry Clay Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, March 31, 2023, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. Brookins was born, November 22, 1934 in Hallsville and died March 20, 2023.
