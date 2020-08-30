KILGORE — Graveside services are scheduled for Hazel D. McCormack Hays, 88, of Kilgore, 2 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Cemetery. Visitation, 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Kilgore. Mrs. Hays was born October 29, 1931, in Brackfield, and died August 27, 2020.
Hazel D. McCormack Hays
