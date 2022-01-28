Hazel Faye Watson Bland
KARNACK, TX — Hazel Faye Watson Bland, 94, of Karnack passed away Jan 27, 2022. She was born Nov 8, 1927 in Harrison Co. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sat Jan 29, 2022 at the Karnack Baptist Church, Rev. J.B. Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Andrews Cemetery.Sullivan-funeralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.