LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Heather Huffman, 50, of Longview, 10 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at New Beginnings Baptist Church . Interment, Rosewood Park. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at New Beginnings Baptist Church. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Huffman was born July 12, 1969, in Lufkin, and died May 16, 2020.
Heather Huffman
