Helen Crain
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Helen W. Crain, 91, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church. Interment, Center Baptist Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, June 3, 2022, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. Crain was born May 11, 1931 in Longview, and died May 25, 2022
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Lady Lobo basketball standout arrested on murder charge in Louisiana
- Longview Longfellows to present eight debutantes
- Funding biggest obstacle to 'revolutionary' South Longview amphitheater project
- Officials report female Gregg County Jail inmate dies overnight; second jail death this month
- O'Reilly plans 'hub' store in South Longview
- Free gas promotion in Longview creates line of cars along Hawkins Parkway
- Report: Female Gregg County Jail inmate on suicide watch killed herself
- Burns earns top honors for 15-3A baseball
- 'Worth fighting for': Abbott speaks at Longview Memorial Day celebration
- Gregg County officials seeking 'armed and dangerous' man wanted on several warrants
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.