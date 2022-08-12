Helen Jean Garland
KILGORE, TX — Funeral services for Helen Garland of Kilgore will be 8/13/2022 at 2:30 p.m. at New Birth Fellowship Church. Viewing will be 8/12/2022 at Victory Funeral Services from 2 to 7 p.m. via drive-thru or walk-up. Burial will be in Kilgore Memorial Gardens. Helen was born 2/2/1931 and died 8/7/2022.
