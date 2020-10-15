LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Helen Marie Borens, 77, of Longview, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at East Spring Cemetery. Interment, East Springfield Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020, at MD Funeral Home. Arrangements by MD Funeral Homes, Longview. Mrs. Borens was born December 7, 1942, in Harrison , and died October 9, 2020.
Helen Marie Borens
