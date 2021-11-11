Helen Marie Hollins
LONGVIEW — Helen Marie Hollins passed away November 4, 2021 at Longview Regional Medical Center. Her funeral will be November 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Moses Chapel CME Church, Gilmer, with Minister John Smith as eulogist and burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park, Gilmer, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg.
