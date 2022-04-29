Helen Pauline Graham
LONGVIEW — A service celebrating the life of Helen P. Graham, 85, of Longview, will be held at 10 AM Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Longview Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Friday, at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. A guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
