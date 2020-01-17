DENISON — Funeral Mass is scheduled for Helen Richter Everett, 89, of Sherman, 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Interment, Gladewater Memorial Park. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Mrs. Everett was born February 8, 1930, in New York, New York, and died January 10, 2020.
Helen Richter Everett
