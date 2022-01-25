Henry Salmon
LONGVIEW — Services for Henry Salmon will be held Thursday, January 27 at 12pm at Centre Presbyterian Church with a burial to follow at Elderville Cemetery. A visitation will be held the night before, Wednesday, January 26 between 6 and 8pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A memorial guest book can be signed at Raderfh.com
