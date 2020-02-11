LONGVIEW — Chapel services are scheduled for Herbert L. Smart, of Longview, 10 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Danville Cemetery, Kilgore. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home of, Longview. Mr. Smart was born July 15, 1933, and died February 8, 2020.
Herbert L. Smart
