PITTSBURG — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Herbert Larry Rice, 82, of Pittsburg, 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church 831 Tx-179 Loop Pittsburg. Interment, Private Buiral. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Arrangements by Erman Smith Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Mr. Rice was born March 22, 1937, in Memphis, Tennessee, and died December 17, 2019.
Herbert Larry Rice
