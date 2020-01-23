KILGORE — Funeral services are scheduled for Herman Bradley, 60, of Kilgore, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Original Zion Hill Baptist Church. Interment, Smith Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Bradley was born April 2, 1959, in Rusk County and died January 18, 2020.
Herman Bradley
