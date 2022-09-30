Herman Ray Harvey
LONGVIEW — Memorial service for Mr. Herman Harvey 80, of Longview, will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, September 30, 2022 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Longview, TX. Mr. Harvey was born June 10, 1940 in Longview. He passed September 24, 2022.
