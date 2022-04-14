Herman White
LONGVIEW — Herman Troy White was born on August 9, 1943 and passed away on April 12, 2022. Funeral Services for Mr. White will be held Saturday, April 16 at 10 am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. With time for visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
