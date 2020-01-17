LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Hershel Lee Lomax, 74, of Longview, 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Grace Hill Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at MD Funeral Home. Arrangements by MD Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Lomax was born February 10, 1945, and died January 8, 2020.
Hershel Lee Lomax
