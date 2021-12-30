Homer Elmer Burdick
HALLSVILLE — Homer E. Burdick, Jr, 70, of Hallsville, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Longview. A memorial service will be planned for another date. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home.
Homer was born on March 23, 1951 to Homer Elmer Burdick, Sr. and Beulah B. Elwell Burdick in Geneva, New York.
