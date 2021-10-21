Homer James McAllister
LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Homer J. McAllister, 84, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Viewing will be Friday, October 22, 2021, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. McAllister was born April 13, 1937 in Mt. Enterprise, TX and died October 17, 2021.
