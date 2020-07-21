ORE CITY — Graveside services are scheduled for Howard Leslie Thomure, 96, of Longview, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Ore City Cemetery. Interment, Ore City Cemetery. Visitation, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Ore City. Mr. Thomure was born June 18, 1924, in Cantwell, MO, and died July 17, 2020.
Howard Leslie Thomure
