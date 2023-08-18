Hubert Fred Mills
GILMER — Fred Mills, 90, of Gilmer, passed away on August 15, 2023. A visitation will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10am with a service to follow at 11am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
