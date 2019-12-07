GILMER — Graveside services are scheduled for Hubert Gerald Baker, 54, of Leesburg 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Kelsey Cemetery. Interment, Kelsey Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Kelsey Cemetery. Arrangements by Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home, Gilmer. Mr. Baker was born April 12, 1965, in Gilmer and died November 30, 2019.
