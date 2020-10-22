TEXARKANA — Graveside services are scheduled for Ida Mae Marshall, 72, of Texarkana, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Cypress Cemetery. Interment, Cypress Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Ms. Marshall was born April 19, 1948, in Jefferson, and died October 15, 2020.
Ida Mae Marshall
TEXARKANA — Graveside services are scheduled for Ida Mae Marshall, 72, of Texarkana, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Cypress Cemetery. Interment, Cypress Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Ms. Marshall was born April 19, 1948, in Jefferson, and died October 15, 2020.
TEXARKANA — Graveside services are scheduled for Ida Mae Marshall, 72, of Texarkana, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Cypress Cemetery. Interment, Cypress Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Ms. Marshall was born April 19, 1948, in Jefferson, and died October 15, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawsuit targets unpaid MLK scholarships to Longview High School grads
- DPS: Driver shoots, kills himself after Gregg County traffic stop
- Longview family rallies around 3-year-old with rare, fatal genetic condition
- Crisman School in Longview to close for rest of school year, hopes to reopen in fall 2021
- Ex-Longview teacher indicted in Harrison County on child sex assault charges
- Ex-Longview church staff member indicted on charge of indecency with a child sexual contact
- Election 2020: East Texas early voting times and locations
- Fire marshal: Person found dead after Longview house fire
- Descendants of family buried in abandoned Longview-area cemetery sought
- Downtown Longview building gets new look, to reopen as event venue
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.