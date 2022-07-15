Ila R. Ford
LONGVIEW — Funeral services will be 10AM, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Interment will follow at Cain Cemetery. Public viewing will be Monday, July 18, 2022 from 6pm-8pm at the funeral home. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com. She was born December 17, 1930 and passed away July 10, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.