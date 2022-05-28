Ima Faye McClure
CARTHAGE, TX — Ima Faye McClure, 89, of Tenaha, TX passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Carthage, TX. She was born August 6, 1932 in Tenaha, TX. Funeral: 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Benford Chapel Baptist Church in Tenaha. Viewing: 12-2:00 pm on Sunday prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service in the St. John Cemetery in Tenaha.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.