Ima McCurry Wilson
GILMER — A funeral service for Ima McCurry Wilson, 81, of Gilmer, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Concord Baptist Church in Gilmer, Texas. Interment will follow at Walnut Creek Cemetery in Diana, Texas. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at Concord Baptist Church.
