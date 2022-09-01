IRA EUGENE “GENE” CHANEY
MT. ENTERPRISE — A Celebration of Life for Mr. Ira Eugene “Gene” Chaney, 89, of Mt. Enterprise, 11:00 a.m., Sat., Sept. 3, 2022 at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise. There will be a private family burial held at Shiloh Cemetery. Mr. Chaney passed away Aug. 24, 2022. He was born Jan. 6, 1933.
