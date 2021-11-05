Ira Jermaine Boykin
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Services for Ira Jermaine “Bubba” Boykin born on September 14, 1985, in Dallas, Tx. VISITATION Mon. Nov. 8, 2021 2 PM to 6PM ,GRAVESIDE Tue. Nov. 9, 2021 11 AM Jordan Valley Memorial Park 810 Jordan Valley Rd Longview, TX. All services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, Tx.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.