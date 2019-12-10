LONE STAR — Visitation for Iris Vergene Howard Harte, age 91, of Lone Star, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Harrison Funeral Home, Naples. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home, Naples. Mrs. Harte was born September 3, 1928, in Panama City, Florida, and died December 7, 2019.
Iris Vergene Howard Harte
LONE STAR — Visitation for Iris Vergene Howard Harte, age 91, of Lone Star, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Harrison Funeral Home, Naples. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home, Naples. Mrs. Harte was born September 3, 1928, in Panama City, Florida, and died December 7, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.