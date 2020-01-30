ORE CITY — Funeral services are scheduled for Irma Delores McKinney, 69, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Murry League Baptist Church. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Ore City. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Ore City. Mrs. McKinney was born January 11, 1951, in Marion County, and died January 25, 2020.
Irma Delores McKinney
ORE CITY — Funeral services are scheduled for Irma Delores McKinney, 69, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Murry League Baptist Church. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Ore City. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Ore City. Mrs. McKinney was born January 11, 1951, in Marion County, and died January 25, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.