TORRENCE, CA — Funeral services are scheduled for Isaac Geneva Walker, 89, of Los Angeles, CA, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Woodland Hill Church of Christ. Interment, Post Oak - Union Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Walker was born June 24, 1930, in Rusk County, and died October 7, 2019.
