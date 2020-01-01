LONNGVIEW, — No services have been scheduled for Isabel Barron-Garcia Reynaga. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Reynaga was born June 24, 1958, and died December 25, 2019.
