Izabella Maximo
LONGVIEW — Izabella Maximo was born December 20, 2018 and passed away at home with her family on March 8, 2021. Services for Izabella will be Thursday, March 11 at 2 pm at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview, and burial will follow at Rosewood Park. A visitation will be held the night before Wednesday, March 10 from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home.

