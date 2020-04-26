CARTHAGE — Services will be scheduled at a later date for J.T. McQuary, 89, Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. McQuary was born March 3, 1931, in Kerens, Navarro County and died April 24, 2020.
J.T. McQuary
CARTHAGE — Services will be scheduled at a later date for J.T. McQuary, 89, Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. McQuary was born March 3, 1931, in Kerens, Navarro County and died April 24, 2020.
CARTHAGE — Services will be scheduled at a later date for J.T. McQuary, 89, Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. McQuary was born March 3, 1931, in Kerens, Navarro County and died April 24, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview woman gets 16 years for robbery
- Shuttered Longview shops prepping for curbside opening Friday
- Tractor-trailer lands in creek after crash on I-20 south of Longview
- Officials ID driver killed when tractor-trailer went off I-20 into creek
- Warrant says man meant to kill different woman in January shooting at Longview apartments
- ET Football: Gladewater's Berry resigns, accepts Lobo coordinator position
- More recoveries in Gregg County as restrictions begin to ease
- Longview man files federal lawsuit on mistaken identity claims
- East Texas area's unemployed 'scrimp and scrape' to make ends meet
- Case count jumps by 62 across region; Gregg County sees biggest increase in a week
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.