Jack Dyess
BEN WHEELER — Services for Mr. Jack Herman Dyess, 87, of Ben Wheeler, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Main Street Baptist Church, Grand Saline. Interment will follow in Woodside Cemetery, under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Visitation will be 1 p.m., Saturday, at the church.
